The ONDC mutual fund pipeline has arrived. Will it take over the industry?
Neil Borate , Jash Kriplani 7 min read 09 Jun 2025, 06:10 AM IST
Summary
A small set of fintechs are working with Open Network for Digital Commerce, which is a government initiative, to create an alternate route of mutual fund distribution for the masses
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A small set of fintechs and ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) have come up with an audacious plan to revolutionise investing in mutual funds for India’s masses. The initial pipeline has been built out and is operational. The full plan, still at the discussion stage among fintechs, mutual funds and ONDC, is breathtaking in its scope since it would involve a change to Sebi’s (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations on the distribution of mutual funds. At the heart of this plan is the system created by a fintech company called Cybrilla.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story