Fintechs PhonePe and CRED exploring revival of credit cards rent payments — Here's what this means for customers

Fintech players PhonePe and CRED may restart rent payments through their credit card under a marketplace model in the coming weeks, according to a report by CNBC-TV18 citing sources.

They told the publication that the companies are testing pilot programmes with a small number of users and an official roll-out could come as soon as next month.

Why was credit card rent payments shutdown? Notably, a number of fintech companies, including PhonePe, CRED and Paytm, had over the past few years shut down rent payments through credit cards after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September last year raised regulatory concerns over person-to-person (P2P) transactions.

Prior to this, in 2024 itself, a number of major banks imposed 1% fee on such transactions. Further, there was no requirement for landlord’s permission for rent payments through credit cards and no need for the landlord also be a user of the platform / app to receive the money, which left a considerable grey area.

What is different with new pilots being tested? A source at Walmart-owned PhonePe said the pilot includes a “cohort of users” while the source at CRED said the pilot was “in super early days”. Both companies did not respond to queries, the report added.

The sources added that compared to the previous payments where concerns were raised regarding credit card transactions between individuals, the new pilot models are being tested within the marketplace structure instead. This means that under the new structure, the payment aggregators will handle customer verification (i.e. Aadhaar, PAN and KYC details of both parties) and other compliance requirements.

What does this mean for customers? At present nothing immediately changes for either PhonePe or CRED customers. According to the report, both companies did not share details of their testing or pilots. Thus, for now, the status quo remains.

At present, there is no specifics about the actual scale of the pilot programmes, the likely fees that would apply, the eligibility criteria that could be imposed or an official timeline of the project from testing to roll-out.

Notably, PhonePe and CRED are not alone in re-exploring the payment segment. A Moneycontrol report added that in January this year, NoBroker, PayZapp and RedGiraffe enabled rent payments via credit cards after pausing to meet regulatory requirements.

What is the TDS on rent payment? The Centre in its Budget has raised the annual TDS limit on rent from ₹2.40 lakh to ₹6 lakh, effectively raising TDS deducted on rent per month for tenants from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. Overall, this is aimed at reducing the number of transactions liable to TDS, thus helping small taxpayers receiving small payments.