First credit card bill confusion? Here’s how to review it like a pro

For numerous new credit card holders across the country, the arrival of a first credit card bill often brings curiosity and confusion. A credit card bill is a periodic statement that simply summarises all transactions, including purchases, interest, cash withdrawals, and fees, along with the total amount due for payment in a specific period, i.e., billing cycle.

Below is a breakdown of a credit card bill

Section Details included Statement period Start and end dates of the current billing cycle Transaction summary List of purchases, ATM withdrawals, and refunds Total amount due Full amount owned for the cycle Minimum amount due Minimum payment to avoid penalty Payment due date Deadline for payment to avoid fees Rewards and charges Points earned, applicable fees, and charges

Note: The breakdown discussed above is illustrative. For the actual details, check out your credit card bill statement and discuss with the respective customer service team for any clarifications.

5 key things to carefully check out in your first credit card bill Billing cycle and statement dates: Check the start and end dates of your credit card billing cycle. This will help you in planning, spending, and ensuring timely payments, avoiding interest and late fees. Do keep in mind that delayed payments can negatively influence credit scores. Transaction verification: Carefully review all listed transactions to catch unauthorised or duplicate charges, as early reporting ensures quicker resolution and credit safety. This is another very important factor to keep in mind. If you find any discrepancy in your credit card bill, then promptly reach out to your credit card issuing financial institution and get the problem resolved amicably.

Also Read | Credit Cards: THESE 5 cards provide good movie experience to movie buffs

3. Minimum and total due amounts: It is also important to clearly understand the difference; the total due is your full payment, whereas the minimum payment, on the other hand, keeps your account active but accrues interest on unpaid balances. Hence, as a responsible credit card user, you should focus on understanding and managing both minimum and total due amounts so that your credit profile sustains its credibility and good health.

4. Fees and charges: Identify any new or recurring fees, such as annual, late payment, cash advance, or forex charges, which can quickly add up and impact your financial planning. If you find any such charges added to your bill, then you should promptly discuss this with the customer service team of the credit card issuing bank.

Further, for any other associated charges, focus on maintaining open communication with your credit card issuing authorities. The idea is to keep charges in check and get any wrong charges removed at the earliest.

5. Reward points and redemption details: Review reward points credited, recent redemptions, and expiry dates. On-time redemptions help in maximising benefits and ensure you don't miss out on value. It is important to always keep in mind that reward points are issued by credit card issuing banks with the objective of providing credit card users with perks to attract new applicants.

That is why you should focus on making the most of your credit card and the associated reward points. To ensure the same, you need to clearly understand the credit card reward system by going through the terms and conditions of your credit card.

In conclusion, focusing on reviewing your statement ensures you catch billing errors, get these errors rectified, optimise benefits, and maintain healthy credit practices. Hence, it is prudent to set digital reminders for payment and monitor statements consistently to ensure you maintain a clean credit profile for years to come.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.