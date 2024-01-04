First gold bond of 2024, SGB Series 2023-24 Series 4, opens for subscription next month. Details here
The first gold bond of 2024, SGB Series 2023-24 Series IV will open for subscription on February 12, 2024. The subscription window, as per the RBI's notification, is from 12th to 16th February 2024. The bonds will be issued on February 21, 2024. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.