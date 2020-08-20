First loss guarantee system helps borrowers indirectly

The government uses it to ensure that banks are not averse to lending because of the risks involved. For example, if the government provides 100% credit guarantee for loans of up to ₹1 crore. It means that if a bank lends up to ₹1 crore, and the borrower is unable to repay, the government will make good the entire loss. If the guarantee is for 20% of the loan, the government will compensate up to ₹20 lakh for a ₹1 crore loan.