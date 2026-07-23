First-time home buyers: 5 mistakes that can increase your EMI burden

Are you looking to buy a house? A house purchase is one of life’s biggest financial decisions, and following the core principles of sensible home buying can help you avoid common pitfalls and long‑term challenges.

A well-structured home loan can convert the dream of homeownership into reality. Before applying, borrowers should carefully assess their repayment capacity, loan structure, monthly EMIs, and existing financial commitments.

Many buyers chase either the highest loan amount or the lowest EMI. But the lowest EMI does not always translate into affordability or borrower‑friendly terms.

Key factors such as loan tenure, interest rates, down payment, and additional expenses determine the true cost of borrowing and shape the overall repayment plan.

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Atul Monga, CEO & Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, explains this in detail. He says, “First-time homebuyers often focus on securing the maximum loan amount they are eligible for at the lowest possible EMI, but both approaches can increase the overall repayment burden. Common mistakes include opting for an excessively long tenure, making a very low down payment, ignoring hidden costs, overlooking the impact of credit score on interest rates, and borrowing at the edge of affordability.”

5 common mistakes that can increase home loan EMI burden First-time buyers often underestimate and ignore how small financial decisions can impact their home loan repayment journey.

Common mistake How it can increase financial burden Better approach for buyers Choosing an excessively long loan tenure A longer tenure reduces the monthly EMI but increases the total interest paid over the loan lifecycle, making the property significantly more expensive. Select a tenure that keeps the EMI manageable while avoiding unnecessary interest costs. Making a very low down payment A smaller upfront contribution increases the loan amount, resulting in higher interest payments and greater repayment obligations. Aim for a healthy down payment to reduce the loan burden and improve financial flexibility. Ignoring hidden costs Expenses such as registration charges, processing fees, insurance, maintenance and other property-related costs can disturb monthly financial planning. Account for all additional expenses while calculating the total cost of buying a home. Overlooking the impact of credit score A weaker credit score may lead to higher interest rates, increasing the EMI and overall repayment amount. Maintain a strong credit profile to improve the chances of securing better loan terms. Borrowing at the edge of affordability Taking the maximum eligible loan amount can leave little room for emergencies, future goals or unexpected expenses. Choose a loan amount that remains comfortable even during financial uncertainties.

Smart planning can make homeownership financially sustainable A well-planned home loan should not only help borrowers purchase a property but also enable them to maintain financial stability.

Monga says, “For example, on a ₹60 lakh loan, extending the tenure from 20 years to 30 years may reduce the EMI, but can increase the total interest outgo by several lakhs over the loan lifecycle. Buyers should evaluate the total cost of borrowing and ensure the EMI remains comfortable even if interest rates rise in the future. A home loan should support long-term financial stability, not strain household finances.”

For first-time homebuyers, the best possible borrowing decision is not just about obtaining the largest possible loan or the lowest immediate EMI. It is about creating a balance between a dream home and ensuring long-term economic health.

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