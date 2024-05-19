Fiscal Empowerment: This is how mothers are redefining financial freedom
The rise of fiscal feminism in India empowers women to take control of their finances, with more female investors emerging. Despite traditional roles, women are stepping out to contribute to socio-economic development by investing in stocks and mutual funds.
The financial independence of women is described by the term fiscal feminism and it is becoming popular in India. This term represents women’s freedom in terms of money, especially those who are mothers since they are defying traditional barriers and redefining their roles within the financial sector.