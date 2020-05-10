Five apps you can help your mom use to make money management easier

It’s Mother’s Day, but unfortunately, this year there is no possibility of treating your mom to a meal at her favourite restaurant or ordering flowers or gifts for her. But there are still things you can do to make your mother’s life a little easier and to show her how much she means to you

We have drawn up a list of five things that you can teach your mom to do using apps, which can make it easier for her to manage her money matters in the comfort of her home. Coach her through the installation and use of the right apps to simplify everything from transferring money to buying groceries during lockdown, and even afterwards.

Banking: If your mom doesn’t use digital banking and insists on going to the bank for every errand, there is no better time to break the habit. Most banks now allow you to activate internet baking from the comfort of your home. Just talk her through the steps: go to the bank’s website and click “new user". Use the customer ID (can be found in the welcome kit given by the bank when an account is opened, as well as the cheque book, passbook and other communications from the bank) and account number and debit card PIN to authenticate. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the process.

One registered, she can send or receive money; check her account balance; manage her deposits, etc. without having to go to the bank. But make sure she downloads the authentic app by the bank, and not a fraudulent one.

Digital payments: While a banking app will take care of sending and receiving money, you can simplify the process of making small payments for your mom by helping her learn how to use a payments app like PayTM, PhonePe and BHIM UPI. It can help her pay bills and play local grocers, shop owners, etc. But keep in mind that setting up a fresh account might require going through a KYC process, which might not be viable right now. For instance, while you can use the PayTM app without KYC formalities, you can’t send or receive money to or from other PayTM accounts.

Tax filing: If your mom earns or is a retiree, she is required to file her tax return. But there’s a chance she relies on a chartered accountant or firm, or a relative to file her ITR on her behalf. This is your chance to help her become self-reliant when it comes to taxes. The process of filing taxes has become fairly simplified now, and it’s even easier with the help of e-filing apps like ClearTax and Taxspanner.

“E-filing apps minimize the effort you have to make. You can upload tout Form 16 and all information is pre-populated for you. The guiding text at each step makes the process easy and the app is intuitive. It helps you with processes like calculating your capital gains, and making sure you claim certain deductions even if you miss them, said Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax. So, help your mom find the right app, and the rest should be pretty self-explanatory.

Protecting against fraud: Seniors are more vulnerable to fraud because they are less familiar with technology like online transactions and authentication processes. One way to help your mom steer clear of phishing apps and malicious software that she might accidentally download is to install anti-virus or anti-phishing software on their device. But another option you might consider is having her install a caller ID app.

“I have found apps like Trucaller to be very useful. Parents often feel the need to answer every call. I have seen the most educated of elders trust a fraudulent call because it sounded ‘official’. Caller ID apps can help them identify these and avoid them. The app draws on its database and flashes a ‘fraud’ or ‘span’ tag when these calls come in," said Mandar Agashe, founder and vice chairman, Sarvatra Technologies.

While this is not a fool-proof process, it might help your mom avoid dealing with a lot of misleading and fraudulent calls.

Buying necessities: This is one you have been using for a long time, and possibly much more frequently of late. Apps like BigBasket, Amazon Fresh, FreshToHome and several others can deliver groceries and other necessities to your mom’s doorstep, and are absolutely essential in the current scenario. Given that seniors are more vulnerable to severe covid-19 infections, she might get much more use out of this, since venturing out for groceries might be especially high risk for her, even after the lockdown is lifted.

Showing your mom around the app store and getting her familiarized with the many functions that different apps can help her with is a great Mother’s Day gift. But remember that depending on how tech savvy your mom is, it can take some time and patience.

