Five best destinations for international travel

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis may push up airfares to Paris, so one needs to book flights in advance. Mint’s research shows that the return airfare for Paris has increased from ₹51,000 to ₹63,000 in the last week. Also, Covaxin is not valid here, so travellers who have taken Covaxin jabs will be treated as unvaccinated on their arrival. They will have to take an RTPCR test on their arrival, but there is no mandatory quarantine if they don’t test positive. Among the popular destinations in Europe open to Indian tourists, airfare for France is the cheapest currently.

