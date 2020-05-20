You may be tempted to use your credit card in case you are facing a cash crunch in the wake of covid-19. Though credit cards can provide quick access to funds in case of an emergency, if not used carefully, they can also land you in a debt spiral. Here are five things to steer clear off when using them.

Taking moratorium

If you have opted for the three-month moratorium provided by the Reserve Bank of India (till June-end) for your credit card bills, then you are not required to pay the minimum due amount or a late fee. However, the bank will continue to levy interest on the outstanding amount. Also, for fresh purchases, the interest will start accruing immediately. All this will accrue into a hefty payment in terms of interest on your outstanding bill.

“Refrain from opting for the moratorium unless you have an emergency as it is not an interest-free option," said Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, MyMoneyMantra, a financial services firm.

Ignoring your bill

Due to the lockdown, your credit card spending may have reduced drastically. According to financial advisers, ignoring bill payments—even if they are negligible—would be a blunder. “Delaying payments will only bump up liabilities, as the card will keep accumulating monthly interest at 3-4% on the outstanding dues, as well as on fresh purchases," Khosla said.

Interest on your credit card bill can be quite steep, and rolling over the bill for even a few months can end in an unnecessary outgo.

Revenge spending

As the lockdown eases, shops are reopening and e-commerce portals are starting to deliver non-essential items in some zones. You are likely to feel the urge to shop with a vengeance to make up for the time during the lockdown, but this kind of “revenge spending" can be harmful (read more). “Don’t get carried away and over use the credit card. Stay within your budget," said Khosla.

Losing your card

The chance of losing your credit card is lower amid a lockdown, but if it happens, a replacement card may take longer than usual to reach you.

While most banks do not charge a penalty for losing your card, it’s crucial to report a loss immediately to avoid the risk of fraud. It’s also important to be careful when transacting online, as chances of being defrauded have gone up significantly in recent times (read more).

Not using points

Since you might not be making big-ticket purchases on your credit card lately, the accumulation of reward points might not be substantial for this period. But be cognizant of when existing reward points will expire. “If you have a rewards repository available, use these points for essential expenses and save some money," said Khosla.

A credit card is an essential tool, but one that needs to be handled with caution. If you’re not careful, you might end up with a hefty credit card bill or end up going down the slippery slope of a debt trap. Use the time during the lockdown to better understand how to make the most of your card benefits.

Share Via