A lender generally uses a loan or credit card applicant’s credit score to evaluate the person’s eligibility to avail of these facilities. The lender also factors in the person’s credit score while fixing interest rate for loan repayment. Therefore, it is essential for borrowers to maintain good credit scores. To do so, one can fetch one’s credit report at regular intervals.

In this piece, we look at why it is vital to check one’s credit report regularly.

Creditworthiness check: “Checking one’s credit report periodically gives one a fair idea of one’s creditworthiness. It allows you to take essential steps to maintain and improve your credit score. Additionally, it may help prevent the rejection of a loan or credit card application in future due to poor credit score," said Radhika Binani, chief product officer, Paisabazaar.com.

It is important to maintain a good credit score, which is generally 750 or above.

Identify clerical errors: Credit bureaus generally create credit reports based on the data provided by your credit card issuer and lender. Any clerical error on the part of the credit bureau or lender in collating such information might result in incorrect data in your report. Such inaccurate data can curtail your credit score, and may negatively impact your future eligibility for a credit card or loan. Checking your credit report periodically alone is the way to spot such errors. On detecting any error or wrong information, you must report it to the bureau or lender concerned for correction. A corrected credit report will help you improve your credit score.

Detect identity theft: Generally, identity theft refers to the deliberate misuse of an individual’s personal information to conduct financial transactions. It often happens that fraudsters use wrongfully obtained data to submit an application for a loan or credit card in someone else’s name.

As your credit report records all the credit-linked enquiries and transactions, a periodical review of your report would help identify fraudulent credit enquiries or transactions, if any, in your name.

Avoids unnecessary hard enquiries: Binani said, “Every time you submit a credit application, the concerned issuer or lender will fetch your credit report from the credit bureau to assess your creditworthiness. Such credit report enquiries initiated by the lender on receiving a loan or credit card application are considered hard enquiries. Moreover, credit bureaus reduce one’s credit score by a few points each time one raises a hard enquiry. Multiple hard enquiries in a short period can lead to a significant reduction in your credit score. Fetching your credit report does not disturb your credit score."

This way, you must check your credit report before availing of any loan or credit card to get a reasonable idea of whether your credit score is adequate to get you a loan or credit card approved.

Control credit utilization ratio: When you check your credit report habitually, you tend to keep your credit utilization ratio under control. This ratio is the percentage of the total credit limit availed by you during a month. According to experts, you must try to maintain this ratio within 30%. Going beyond can make you look credit-hungry, and less creditworthy for a lender.

