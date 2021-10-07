Five critical reasons to check your credit report regularly

Identify clerical errors: Credit bureaus generally create credit reports based on the data provided by your credit card issuer and lender. Any clerical error on the part of the credit bureau or lender in collating such information might result in incorrect data in your report. Such inaccurate data can curtail your credit score, and may negatively impact your future eligibility for a credit card or loan. Checking your credit report periodically alone is the way to spot such errors. On detecting any error or wrong information, you must report it to the bureau or lender concerned for correction. A corrected credit report will help you improve your credit score.