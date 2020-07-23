Five financial mistakes you should avoid

When it comes to financial planning, everyone has their two cents to contribute, but often the advice can be misleading or end up doing more harm than good. Mint has been covering the stories of families who went from making financial mistakes to seeking professional advice and correcting them, in a segment called My Plan. Since 2009, we have covered hundreds of families and from their stories, a pattern has emerged. Most people tend to make the same money mistakes. We tell you what these mistakes are so that you can steer clear of them and what you can do to prevent yourself from falling into the same trap.