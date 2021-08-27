Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Consider co-pay and room rent limits: Health insurance policies come with co-pay and room rent limits. “Both mean you could end up paying part of the healthcare expense in a situation where you need to make a claim on your insurance policy," says Mayank Kale, chief executive officer and founder, Loop Health. Policies come with these features to lower premium. “Though it may cost you some extra premium, it is better to go for policies without any sub-limits and co-payment so that you wouldn’t have to think too much about arranging for money by liquidating investments if and when such an event happens. The peace of mind is well worth the additional cost," says Iyer.