5 factors that influence your personal loan EMI — know them before borrowing

Personal loans continue to remain a popular financing option in the country. These loans help meet indispensable needs, such as medical expenses, travel, or debt consolidation. Still, before applying, borrowers must clearly acknowledge and understand what determines their personal loan EMI, i.e., equated monthly instalments.
Keep in mind that an individual's loan EMI has a direct impact on their monthly cash flow. Personal loans, on a fundamental level, are unsecured in nature; that means, unlike secured loans such as home loans or gold loans, personal loans don’t require borrowers to pledge any assets or collateral.
Atul Monga, CEO& Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, adds to this, stating, “Unlike home loans, which are secured and offer lower interest rates and longer tenures, personal loans are unsecured and hence priced higher due to increased lender risk. Several factors influence personal loan EMIs, including the borrower's credit score, credit history, income stability, loan amount and tenure."
Monga pointed out that opting for a shorter tenure loan can lead to higher EMIs, but it will also lower the overall interest outgo. "On the other hand, a longer tenure will reduce the monthly loan burden but add to the overall loan cost. Lender-specific risk assessment, interest rate cycles and market liquidity conditions also play a role in determining personal loan EMIs,” he added.
Keeping the above observations in mind, here are five key factors that influence your personal loan EMI and should be evaluated diligently by aspiring borrowers before going ahead with any particular personal loan product.
A well-calculated personal loan EMI ensures that repayment continues to remain manageable, stress-free and never strains one’s monthly budget.
Furthermore, as a sensible borrower, you can also use personal loan EMI calculators provided on the official websites of leading banks and financial institutions. These tools can help you compare offers from various lending institutions and select the most cost-effective and easily manageable option.
Given that personal loans offer borrowers quick access to funds, they still come with associated risks. High interest rates can result in a heavy repayment burden, especially if income becomes unstable.
Furthermore, missing EMI due dates can attract serious financial penalties, interest charges, and, in extreme cases, legal action. It can also negatively impact one’s creditworthiness and credit score. Additionally, frequent borrowing through personal loans may result in a debt trap if not planned diligently. That is why aspiring borrowers should carefully analyse their repayment potential before committing to any particular personal loan product and should consult a certified financial advisor before proceeding with any loan product.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
