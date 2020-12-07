Five insurance terms you should know

The rising cost of healthcare treatment and the covid-19 pandemic this year has driven home the point of the importance of insurance. However, in case the long list of jargon has deterred you from buying a health cover, we decode common terminologies to make your purchase easier and help pick the right policy.

Pre-existing disease

Pre-existing disease (PEDs) means a condition, ailment, injury or disease that is diagnosed within two years before buying a policy. The insurance company may agree to cover your PED at the usual premium but only after a waiting period, which cannot be more than two years. However, instant coverage for your PED can come at a higher premium. Some PEDs include health issues related to high blood pressure, thyroid, diabetes and asthma, among others. However, certain diseases such as HIV and cancer can be permanently excluded. Individuals must avoid hiding any medical condition from the insurance company at the time of buying policy as it may lead to rejection of the claim.

Co-payment

Co-payment or co-pay means a cost-sharing requirement that provides that the policyholder will bear a specified percentage of the amount of the admissible claims. Co-pay is generally 10% of the sum insured, but it may vary from company to company. For example, under a co-pay of 10%, you have to pay ₹10,000 from your own pocket, if the claim raised is of ₹1 lakh. A co-pay discourages people from making unnecessary claims. Higher co-pay means lower premium outgo, but it may lead to higher out-of-pocket expenses. Remember that co-payment does not reduce the sum insured.

Deductible

A deductible is a fixed amount that the insured has to pay before their insurance policy starts contributing to their medical treatment. It can be for a year or per treatment. For example, if you go for a deductible of ₹10,000, then you have to pay for your treatment costs up to ₹10,000, after which your policy will kick in. Deductible helps in reducing premiums, but it also raise the total cost of medical treatment. Remember, that while co-pay is for specific healthcare services, a deductible is implemented before the insurance policy starts contributing in a year.

Cumulative bonus

A cumulative bonus means any increase or addition in the sum insured granted by the insurer without an increase in premium, which means it is a reward for staying fit and not raising any claim. The type of benefit you receive may vary from company to company. While some may reward you with a discount in your premium on renewal, others may offer an additional sum insured.

Grace period

According to Irdai, grace period is the time following the premium due date during which a payment can be made to renew or continue a policy in force without loss of continuity benefits such as waiting periods and coverage of PEDs. The coverage is not available for the period for which no premium is received. Duration of the grace period changes with the type of payment options. While it is a month for yearly payment, it is seven to 15 days in monthly payment modes.

A complete understanding of the products available and in-depth research based on your needs is important when buying insurance. Go for a best-rated health insurance plan to save yourself from financial trouble arising due to health issues or emergencies.

