Five insurance terms you should know

Pre-existing disease (PEDs) means a condition, ailment, injury or disease that is diagnosed within two years before buying a policy. The insurance company may agree to cover your PED at the usual premium but only after a waiting period, which cannot be more than two years. However, instant coverage for your PED can come at a higher premium. Some PEDs include health issues related to high blood pressure, thyroid, diabetes and asthma, among others. However, certain diseases such as HIV and cancer can be permanently excluded. Individuals must avoid hiding any medical condition from the insurance company at the time of buying policy as it may lead to rejection of the claim.