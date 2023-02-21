Five interesting stocks from TIA’s 20-20 Ideas Summit

For Shenoy, LIC is a stock worth looking at—It enjoys the trust of most Indians, generates over ₹6,000 crore of steady state profits per quarter and has no debt. And he expects the company’s profit to only go up further. Currently, non-participating policies account for about 10% of LIC’s effective annual premium, and this share is expected to rise to 25% over the next few years. Under such policies, the entire surplus goes to shareholders. The fact that single premium policies are expected to go away by 2024 will augur well for the company.

