Five investing trends that you need to unlearn in 20231 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Financial prudence does not mean that you have to live like a hermit
Financial prudence does not mean that you have to live like a hermit
2020 and 2021 have been boom years, with gold, equities, bonds, real estate, commodities, and cryptocurrency providing solid returns to investors. Typically, these good times induce complacency and a misplaced sense of confidence, which results in the widespread adoption of narratives and investing trends that can have a catastrophic impact on investor wealth.