Five investing trends that you need to unlearn in 2023

Unlearn #5: Buy Maruti Suzuki share instead of car: What they need to tell you is that had you invested in Jet Airways in 2010 instead of taking a family vacation, you would have lost 90% of your money and also missed out on great family time. Financial prudence does not mean that you have to live like a hermit. The entire point of wealth building is to have sufficient resources to sustain and improve living standards, mental well-being, and psychological health for you and your family. As a thumb rule, you can use 10-20% of your monthly income to lifestyle upgradation.

