Five key changes in income tax changes announced

Presently a person can either file a belated ITR or revise it by 31st December of the year following the financial year. This leaves a very small window for people to come clear who either have not filed their ITR or have not included their full income in the ITR. Introduction of Annul Information Return (AIS) has instilled a sense of fear in the mind of taxpayers who have been evading paying full tax. Since the government does not have the requisite bandwidth to track and chase the tax payers who have not fully declared their income or have not filed their ITR where the tax impact is not very significant, it has come out with a novel idea to offer the taxpayer the chance to come clean on their own but with certain additional cost by uploading an updated ITR by paying the tax within two years from end of the assessment year before the income tax departments finds it out. This offer does not come cheap. Those who wish to come clean have to pay an extra amount expressed in percentage term of tax and interest payable at the time of furnishing the ITR if the updated ITR is furnished within 12 months (25%) or after 12 months but within 24 months (50%).

