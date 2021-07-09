Five lessons for investors from the Modi govt’s cabinet reshuffle

As investors, you must also start with the traditional, tried and tested, plain vanilla products like diversified equity mutual funds, bank fixed deposits, liquid funds, provident funds, and so on. After you mature as an investor and get comfortable with different asset classes, only then you must add other products after thoroughly knowing their risks and benefits. For example, investors should look at thematic funds, sectoral funds, or strategy-based funds only after they have some experience of investing in equities.