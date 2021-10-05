Five mantras to preserve wealth in wild markets

1. Ask yourself why you are investing. Is it to meet financial goals or because everyone is making money and you are missing out on some quick returns? If financial freedom is what you are working towards, then how do your current choices of investment work towards helping you achieve this? Are your priorities being overshadowed by current market happenings? For example, are you moving out of systematic investment plans (SIPs) into direct stocks just because stocks have good short-term performance? It is not easy to consistently beat the indices in the long run. Similarly, if you are moving from fixed deposits to NCDs, you are putting your financial goals at risk.

