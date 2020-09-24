Five queries to deal with before buying a property

Experts, therefore, advise that it is better to opt for ready-to-move-in properties now even if that means paying slightly higher prices. “Under-construction property has a certain amount of risk attached to it. They are not even cheap if we take the time value of money into account (with the assumption that the money you receive now is worth less in the future). Also, in case of an under-construction property, one may be living elsewhere and paying rent, which is a drain. It may be wise to just buy a ready property, even if it means paying more," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories. If price is a deterrent, maybe you can pause the decision a bit, as prices are unlikely to go up anytime soon.