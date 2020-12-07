Five small mistakes to avoid while filling up the ITR form

In case you have earned any capital gains during the year, you have to be very careful while filling up the details of such capital gains. The schedule in respect of capital gains is very complicated for a layman to understand and to be able to fill up correctly. For capital gains you are required to pay the advance tax on the due date of advance tax falling due after such transaction. So you have to provide the break up of capital gains corresponding to the due dates of advance tax. Be careful while filling up the break up of capital gains in ITR, failing which you may have to pay more interest than what is due. Likewise one has to submit the break up of the short term capital gains and long term capital gains on the basis of rate of tax applicable under various sub heads. So you have to be extra cautious while furnishing these details in capital gains schedule. Any mistake will result in wrong tax liability. In case you have many transactions of capital gains or you have sold any property during the year, I will strongly advise you to avail the services of a professional to help you file your ITR rather than you doing yourself.