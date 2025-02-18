Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
There are numerous potential reasons why a credit card application can be rejected, and the applicant is left confused. Knowing the reasons in advance can enhance your approval prospects the next time. It can also provide insights into things one should remember while applying for a credit card.
Knowing these, you can take proactive steps to fix your credit history and be in a better position to have your next credit card approved.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.