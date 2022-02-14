Five things to know about LIC IPO if you are a policyholder

Joint life policy: Only one of the two policyholders can apply for the equity shares under the ‘Policyholder Reservation Portion’ category. The PAN number of the applicant bidding in the offer (you or your spouse) needs to be updated in the policy records. The applicant has to have a demat account in his/ her name and in case the demat account is joint, the applicant needs to be the first /primary holder of the demat account.