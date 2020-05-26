Five things to remember before booking air tickets

After over 60 days of lockdown, air travel has finally resumed. But the decision came after a considerable amount of back and forth, leaving passengers in the lurch. When the civil aviation ministry announced the resumption of air travel from 25 May, online travel agents witnessed a flood of bookings. Most airlines started accepting bookings, assuming all states would play ball. However, states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu said they weren’t prepared to open up yet.

Sneha Maloo, a 30-year-old brand consultant working in Mumbai was restless to go back to her home town, Kolkata. When the air travel was finally allowed, Maloo went ahead and booked her ticket. However, poor coordination between the Centre and the state left her frustrated. “There was no clarity with states asking for more time. Ultimately, I cancelled my flight," she said. Cancelling her ticket meant she had to shell out cancellation charges.

After a weekend full of negotiations, the official announcement on Sunday said that some states such as Maharashtra would operate only a select number of flights (25 arrivals and 25 departures). This means a number of passengers who had booked their tickets hoping all flights would resume are now in a fix.

“The whole situation is messy and there are people who bought tickets for as much as ₹34,000 for a Delhi-Mumbai round trip. Since there was no immediate cap on fares, some airlines took advantage of the situation. And now Maharashtra is not allowing more than 25 flights. So what happens to people who booked such expensive tickets? Passengers are being exploited due to lack of clarity," said Sudhakar Reddy, president, Air Passengers’ Association of India (APAI). There is absolutely no clarity on whether passengers will get cash refunds or will have to settle for credit shells in case their flight doesn’t operate. Mint reached out to SpiceJet and GoAir but did not get a response.

If you’re displaced due to the lockdown or need to travel for other reasons, here are five things you must keep in mind.

Cancellation policy

The policy varies from airline to airline and given the situation, it’s very important to understand the terms and conditions. If you end up cancelling your ticket, you could lose over 50% of the cost. Akanksha, co-founder and managing director, Refundme.in, a company providing services for air passengers to claim compensation, said the civil aviation ministry has come out with guidelines on how to travel, but there’s no mention of refunds in case of cancellation of flights.

“The guidelines with respect to cancellation under normal circumstances will apply. In the past, airlines have issued credit shells or the option to reschedule the flight," said Akanksha. “In the initial days after the window opened, most tickets bought via online agents were non-refundable," she added. It’s advisable to check the cancellation policy with your airline, and travel only if you are okay with rescheduling your flight or settling with credit shells.

Credit shells policy

Since the lockdown, there have been multiple instances of airlines taking in bookings despite the ministry’s advice to refrain from doing so. Passengers who made bookings are now stuck with credit shells or the option to reschedule because air travel was suspended.

You may think credit shells are as good as a cash refund, but they come with a host of terms and conditions. “Credit shells, typically, have a tenure of one year. Also, you can’t change the sector (the city of departure and arrival) and the name of the passenger," said Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer, EaseMyTrip, an online travel booking portal.

Note that even if you book a ticket later using credit shells, you will have to pay the difference in fares. In case the new fare is lower, you will not get a refund.

Cost of quarantine

If you do end up getting on a flight, take note of the various guidelines on quarantining. Almost every state has released guidelines on what passengers will have to do on arrival. While some states such as Rajasthan and Odisha have prescribed mandatory home quarantine for 14 days, others such as Uttarakhand have mandated institutional quarantine on payment basis. Karnataka, on the other hand, is following a combination of home and institutional quarantine. Other than this, most states have mandated covid-19 tests on arrival.

Note that the cost of institutional quarantine, too, could burn a hole in your pocket. “Try and weigh the options. Before planning the trip, take the cost of quarantine into consideration," said Akanksha.

Travel insurance

You may think travel insurance will come handy if your flight gets cancelled, but understand that the cover will kick in only if the airline doesn’t give credit shells or the option to reschedule. “We are selling travel insurance policies, but if there’s a clear advisory that flights won’t operate, then the claim is not honoured. If there’s no advisory and the airline doesn’t refund in some form, the claim will be honoured," said Biresh Giri, appointed actuary and chief risk officer, ACKO General Insurance. You could make a claim in case you miss a subsequent flight due to cancellation or delay of the previous flight. However, Giri said force majeure could also come into effect if the claim incidence is 30-40% of the total policies bought. In case that happens, insurers could deny claims arising out of cancellations.

Book from the airline

With so much uncertainty, if you still wish to go ahead and book tickets, it’s advisable to book directly from the airline’s app or website. According to Akanksha, this could help you get your money back in case the airline offers a cash refund. “Some online travel agents take cash refunds from the airline and issue credit shells, which could become a problem," she said.

As the lockdown eases and states negotiate their stance on air travel, tread carefully and assess the pros and cons before you book a flight ticket. While you might want to fly home as soon as possible, or have something important lined up, keep in mind that there are still risks involved, for both your health and your pocket.

Deepti Bhaskaran contributed to this story.

