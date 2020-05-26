Five things to remember before booking air tickets

“The whole situation is messy and there are people who bought tickets for as much as ₹34,000 for a Delhi-Mumbai round trip. Since there was no immediate cap on fares, some airlines took advantage of the situation. And now Maharashtra is not allowing more than 25 flights. So what happens to people who booked such expensive tickets? Passengers are being exploited due to lack of clarity," said Sudhakar Reddy, president, Air Passengers’ Association of India (APAI). There is absolutely no clarity on whether passengers will get cash refunds or will have to settle for credit shells in case their flight doesn’t operate. Mint reached out to SpiceJet and GoAir but did not get a response.