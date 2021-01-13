Five things you must know while transferring a car loan to another lender

Lower costs of borrowing are the prime reason most people transfer loans. Therefore, calculate what you stand to gain from the transfer. "Take your Equated Monthly Income (EMI) and multiply with it the number of months left in your loan tenure. For example, you have 48 months left with each EMI worth ₹5000, therefore you need to pay ₹2.4 lakh. Next, calculate what you will pay the new lender – sum total of EMIs on the new loan, processing fees, pre-closure fees on old loan, and any applicable fees and taxes. If you make significant savings over ₹2.4 lakh, you should consider the transfer," Shetty explained.