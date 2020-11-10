Five things you should know about the new WhatsApp Payments before opting for it

After years of facing legal hurdles, Facebook-owned WhatsApp made a belated entry into the payments space last week after a nod from the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI). WhatsApp has been allowed to initially offer the service to 20 million customers out of its approximately 400 million user base.

Here are five things you should keep in mind while using WhatsApp for payments.

Registration

You will need to have a bank account and phone number linked to the account to enable payments on WhatsApp. Payments can be made by clicking on the “attachments" icon at the bottom of the screen that you would normally use to send photos and videos.

WhatsApp will direct you to register first and ask for permission to make and use phone calls and read messages in order to complete the registration. In order to actually make a payment, you also need to set a UPI passcode. If you already have a UPI passcode with an existing UPI app then you can use the same code.

Works on UPI

WhatsApp works on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the same system that Google Pay, Phone Pay, BHIM and various bank apps use.

So you do not need to hold any money in a WhatsApp “wallet". The money is held in your bank account and WhatsApp will simply help you transfer it to other people and vice-versa.

WhatsApp will create a fresh UPI ID when you register for payments. You can locate this ID by going to the “payments" section of the app.

Use with other apps

You can use WhatsApp payments to send money to anyone who has UPI, even if it is through another app such as BHIM, Google Pay or Phone Pay. WhatsApp gives you the option of “enter UPI ID" if the recipient is not registered for WhatsApp payments. You can then enter their BHIM, Google Pay, Phone Pay or other UPI ID to transact. Alternatively, they can complete the registration process on WhatsApp to begin transacting.

This will involve the same process of phone number and bank account verification. Once both parties have completed the process, you can send and receive payments simply by clicking on the contact and then navigating to payments through the attachments icon.

Limit and charges

The transaction limit for ₹1 lakh for UPI also applies to WhatsApp.

UPI is a free service and you will not be charged for transactions on it. Some UPI apps allow you to send money to people by simply entering their bank account number and IFSC code. This feature has not yet been enabled on WhatsApp.

It’s India-only

WhatsApp Pay can only be used for Indian numbers linked to Indian bank accounts.

Many people have WhatsApp on their international numbers. WhatsApp Pay cannot be used for them.

