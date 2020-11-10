Five things you should know about the new WhatsApp Payments before opting for it

You can use WhatsApp payments to send money to anyone who has UPI, even if it is through another app such as BHIM, Google Pay or Phone Pay. WhatsApp gives you the option of “enter UPI ID" if the recipient is not registered for WhatsApp payments. You can then enter their BHIM, Google Pay, Phone Pay or other UPI ID to transact. Alternatively, they can complete the registration process on WhatsApp to begin transacting.