Five timeless investing lessons from Warren Buffett's most storied 'no'

Crisis or no crisis, Warren Buffett remains an intense thinker; he won’t invest where he can’t understand the business or protect the downside. This disciplined investment philosophy is why he sat out Lehman and turned down a direct AIG equity rescue in September 2008.
A conversation Buffett had with The Wall Street Journal continues to hold immense value for new and upcoming investors even today.
Buffett's idea is not to bet on any investment blindly. One should conduct a thorough and meaningful analysis before putting their funds on the line. Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at what transpired during the conversation.
In an exclusive conversation with The Wall Street Journal, published on its YouTube platform on 8 September 2018, Buffett recounted the frenzy of the 2008 crisis. He said, during September 2008, on Friday, AIG called him seeking his help for funds: “AIG was going to run out of money the following week. They'd done some very foolish things in their financial products operation.”
Upon diligently reviewing the entire situation, Buffett concluded that, “There's no way I could come up with a cash offer that could be done in the following week, or probably the following month,” and told AIG he “just wasn't a prospect.”
On similar lines, Lehman Brothers approached Berkshire Hathaway seeking financial help; in this case, after an intense analysis of balance sheets, data and facts, Buffett decided that Berkshire “was not in a position to” step in.
These decisions stood the test of time, and on 15 September 2008, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This sent shockwaves through the global financial system. Whereas on 16 September 2008, the US government bailed out AIG for $85 billion.
These historically pivotal moments teach investors to stay cautious and focused and to check balance sheets and truly understand the basics before investing in any company.
Buffett's discipline shows that saying no to an investment idea, business or stock is often the right move. In investing, clarity, balance-sheet strength, fundamental analysis and calm judgment beat urgency every time.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.