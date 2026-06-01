Five timeless investing lessons from Warren Buffett's most storied 'no'

A crisis-tested investing lesson, Warren Buffett’s 2008 rejection of Lehman and AIG highlights the value of balance-sheet strength, liquidity, trust and disciplined fundamental analysis. As an investor, one must follow fundamentals and make sensible investments backed by data and solid facts. 

Shivam Shukla
Published1 Jun 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Warren Buffett’s 2008 decisions highlight the importance of trust, liquidity and fundamental analysis in investing.
Warren Buffett’s 2008 decisions highlight the importance of trust, liquidity and fundamental analysis in investing.

Crisis or no crisis, Warren Buffett remains an intense thinker; he won’t invest where he can’t understand the business or protect the downside. This disciplined investment philosophy is why he sat out Lehman and turned down a direct AIG equity rescue in September 2008.

A conversation Buffett had with The Wall Street Journal continues to hold immense value for new and upcoming investors even today.

Buffett's idea is not to bet on any investment blindly. One should conduct a thorough and meaningful analysis before putting their funds on the line. Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at what transpired during the conversation.

What did Warren Buffett say and when?

In an exclusive conversation with The Wall Street Journal, published on its YouTube platform on 8 September 2018, Buffett recounted the frenzy of the 2008 crisis. He said, during September 2008, on Friday, AIG called him seeking his help for funds: “AIG was going to run out of money the following week. They'd done some very foolish things in their financial products operation.”

Upon diligently reviewing the entire situation, Buffett concluded that, “There's no way I could come up with a cash offer that could be done in the following week, or probably the following month,” and told AIG he “just wasn't a prospect.”

On similar lines, Lehman Brothers approached Berkshire Hathaway seeking financial help; in this case, after an intense analysis of balance sheets, data and facts, Buffett decided that Berkshire “was not in a position to” step in.

Also Read | Charlie Munger's wealth lessons: 5 habits to give up for success in investing

These decisions stood the test of time, and on 15 September 2008, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This sent shockwaves through the global financial system. Whereas on 16 September 2008, the US government bailed out AIG for $85 billion.

These historically pivotal moments teach investors to stay cautious and focused and to check balance sheets and truly understand the basics before investing in any company.

5 lessons for investors to navigate markets better

  1. Invest in only what you understand: As an investor, Buffet would not bet on what he could not understand. If the model is opaque or difficult to understand, it is wise to walk away. This means that during your investment journey, if you come across a business that lacks a clear vision and a sound cash-generating business model, it is best to avoid it.
  2. Liquidity matters more than turnaround hopes: If a rescue can't be executed reliably and quickly, it's not a viable deal. This highlights the idea of not putting your funds on weaker businesses. Keep investing simple, don’t try to save declining businesses, respect timing and liquidity. Therefore, as a matter of rule, never ignore liquidity risks.
  3. Beware of sector-wide contagion: In your investing journey, you might come across a time when an entire sector is under immense pressure; such a situation can trigger a domino effect and lead to failures across many similar businesses. As Buffett said, “Every company in the United States was a domino,” where they are placed so close that one fall topples many. In such scenarios, it is best to stay away from a weak sector and avoid taking huge bets in the hope of imminent recovery, as one collapse can trigger many more.
  4. Trust is the company's most valuable asset: Financial firms depend on trust, faith, transparency and honesty from management. If this confidence gets lost or erodes, it is all over, as Buffett explains: “Once they lose confidence, it's all over.” This highlights the importance of betting only on businesses that still have weight and are backed by trust and transparency. Confidence is everything. Therefore, investor confidence can make or break a company.
  5. Strong businesses retain access to capital: Big firms, as Buffett explained, depend on people willing to do business with them, to lend them money. This is important because it teaches investors to bet only on businesses that have the strength to sustain investor confidence, retain access to capital, and continue on their path to wealth creation. You should also try to invest only in such companies. Access to capital is a competitive advantage.

Also Read | Demat account opening: 5 steps and stock market investing tips for beginners

Buffett's discipline shows that saying no to an investment idea, business or stock is often the right move. In investing, clarity, balance-sheet strength, fundamental analysis and calm judgment beat urgency every time.

Investment StrategyWarren BuffettPersonal FinancePersonal Finance Mistakes
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