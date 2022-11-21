Five ways to help secure your child’s financial future

“If fundamentals like savings, investments, debt management, etc., are taught at a young age, they form a solid base for your child’s financial habits. You should help your child understand how you earn and save money for them and how it will help them in the future. You must encourage your child to differentiate between needs vs wants and let them budget their pocket money to understand the value of money. Also, pass your wisdom and experiences on your investment successes and failures to lead by example for your child," said Bansal.