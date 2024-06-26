Fixed Deposit: Bank FD rates have gone up, should you invest? Experts answer
Bank FDs offer security with no default risk and stable returns, making them ideal for risk-averse investors, especially seniors. On the other hand, fixed income mutual funds provide higher potential returns and liquidity, catering to those seeking growth and flexibility in their investments.
Leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank have increased their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates across tenors. SBI has increased FD rates by 75 basis points or bps (0.75%)—from 4.75% to 5.5% for deposits maturing between 46 days and 179 days. For longer tenors, the rate hike has been restricted to 25 bps (0.25%).