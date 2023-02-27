Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Do Small Finance Banks give better returns than Post Office?
- The market earlier had only two players – banks and post offices, but now small finance banks has also gained a foothold
Fixed deposits, popularly knows as FDs, are not only offered by leading banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, Axis among others but also by small finance banks and post offices across India. FDs offer higher interest rates than savings bank accounts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×