Fixed Deposit for senior citizens: Banks offer up to 8.25% interest — SBI, HDFC Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance, IDFC First

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are among the safest investment tools in India for short-, medium- and long-term savings. They are also the preferred option for conservative investors, such as senior citizens, who seek government-secured and consistent returns.
When it comes to FDs or even recurring deposits, the rate of interest for the investment is usually higher than returns given for simply parking your corpus in a savings account. It thus makes sense to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest.
Comparing rates in June 2026, most banks are offering senior citizens higher interest rates on mid- to long-term deposits. When it comes to the below 60-years of age category, the interest rates usually taper off for deposits that run longer than three years.
However, for senior citizens the longer-term deposits have higher rate of return. Note: Customers 60 years and over are categorised as senior citizens, and those over 80 years and more are considered super senior citizens). Additionally, almost all banks offer slightly higher interest rates (at least 0.50%) to senior citizens for all tenors when compared to regular investors.
Senior citizens also have the option to save taxes by investing in tax-saver FDs. For example: A five-year tax-saver FD with principal up to ₹1.5 lakh and interest up to ₹50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80TTB of the Income-Tax Act, when filing your returns.
Here is a comparison on what's on offer from various private and public bank and small finance lenders in India, as of 20 June 2026:
|Bank
|Highest rate
|Fixed deposit Tenor
|State Bank of India
|7.05%
|5-10 years
|HDFC Bank
|7.00%
|3 years 1 day to < 4 years 7 months
|IDFC First Bank
|7.60%
|1 year and 2 months
|Punjab National Bank
|7.10% (7.40%)
|1 year and 2 months (added 0.30% for super seniors)
|ICICI Bank
|7.10%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years, and 5 years tax saver
|Canara Bank
|7.29%
|1 year and 5 months
|Yes Bank
|7.75%
|1 year, 6 months and 1 day to 3 years and 11 months, and 3 years to 5 years
|Axis Bank
|7.20%
|5-10 years
|Union Bank
|7.15%
|1 year and 10 months
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.30%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|Bank of Baroda
|6.90% (7%)
|5 years (added 0.10% for super seniors)
|IndusInd Bank
|7.75%
|2 years to 3 years
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|2 years and 5 months
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|1 years and 8 months
|Source: Bank websites as of 20 June 2026
FDs are great financial tools for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month. At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.
For senior citizens in particular they are a safe and relatively liquid form to park money that can be accessed quickly in case of need. Once you reach 60 years and retire, your active earnings might start to moderate. This makes FDs a reliable source of investment in the long run given that they are useful and can cover sudden or immediate requirements such as medical expenses, daily living expenses and travel costs during later years of life.
Further, prominent public sector banks are widely trusted due to their government backing, complete security and predictability. For many senior citizens, due to advancing age, preservation of capital is even more important than earning returns, and senior citizen FDs serve this dual purpose efficiently.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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