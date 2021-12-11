Some would be disappointed as the central bank maintained the status quo regarding interest rates, holding them at 4 per cent for over a year now

Fixed Deposit interest rates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the key policy rates unchanged in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the considering uncertainty over the the Omicron variant. For many, this would be a relief as interest rates on loans would remain unchanged for now, especially when everyone is trying to recover from the devastating second wave and more than two years of pandemic. However, some would be disappointed as the central bank maintained the status quo regarding interest rates, holding them at 4 per cent for over a year now. One such group would be investors who have put their money in fixed deposit accounts.

As the RBI refrained from hiking rates, several banks and non-banking finance companies have slashed their interest rates on fixed deposits. Investors are worried about their money as returns have not been at par with inflationary trends.

For now, repo rate stands at 4 per cent, whereas the reverse repo rate is at 3.55 per cent after the latest MPC meeting on December 8. The policy panel has also retained its accommodative stance for as long as necessary to to revive and sustain growth in the economy on a durable basis while reducing the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, while inflation remains a concern.

In a minor respite, some entities have hiked fixed deposit interest rates. HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are two such firms that have increased interest rates on their fixed deposit accounts.

Considering this scenario, here's what fixed deposit investors can do to increase the monthly returns from their accounts:

Short-term FD rates are increased first

Usually, it the short-term or medium-term fixed deposits that get the benefit of an interest rate hike. As was in the case of HDFC Bank, interest rates on fixed deposit accounts was hiked for tenures of 7 to 29 days, 30 to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, 6 months 1 day to less than one year.

Investors should try not to lock their money for the long-term in a fixed deposit account. This way they can take advantage of rate hikes by banks or NBFCs, when they come. A penalty is usually levied if you withdraw the investment amount before the maturity date, which can undermine the returns from your investment.

Use FD ladder strategy to avoid low returns

Despite FD interest rates being at their lowest level, financial planners suggest that using the FD ladder strategy can help investors get higher returns. A FD ladder is created by breaking one big fixed deposit and using the proceeds to invest in short-term plans of lower denominations. This ensures that only a portion of your money is locked in lower interest rates, but you get a higher average return amount.