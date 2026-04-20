Fixed Deposit interest for senior citizens: Comparing highest rate offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, more

Among the safest instruments in India for short-, medium- and long-term savings, bank deposits are preferred choice for conservative investors seeking government-backed and consistent returns.

Compared to simply parking your money in a savings account, a fixed deposit or FD allows you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Bank FD interest rates: Key highlights FDs are great financial tools for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month. At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.

For senior citizens in particular they are a safe and relatively liquid form to park money that can be accessed quickly in case of need.

Overall, most banks offer higher interest rates on mid- to long-term deposits than on shorter-term deposits. Generally, the rates also taper off for deposits that run longer than 3 years. However, for senior citizens (categorised as 60 years and over) the longer-term deposits have higher rate of return.

Additionally, almost all banks offer slightly higher interest rates to senior citizens (age 60+) for all tenors when compared to regular investors.

Also Read | Shriram Finance revises FD interest rates from 6 May — Check details here

Notably, senior citizens can save on taxes by investing in tax-saver FDs. Here, investing in a 5-year FD with principal up to ₹1.5 lakhs and interest up to ₹50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under section 80TTB.

FD rates: Compare what banks offer senior citizens Here is a comparison on what's on offer from various private and public lenders:

Bank Highest FD rate Tenor State Bank of India 7.05% 5-10 years HDFC Bank 7.00% 3 years 1 day to < 4 years 7 months Punjab National Bank 7.10% (7.40%) 1 year and 2 months (added .30% for super seniors) ICICI Bank 7.10% 3 years 1 day to 5 years, and 5 years tax saver Canara Bank 7.10% 1 year and 5 months Yes Bank 7.75% 3-5 years Axis Bank 7.20% 5-10 years Union Bank 7.10% 1 year and 2 months Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.30% 2 years to less than 3 years Bank of Baroda 7.00% 5-10 years IndusInd Bank 7.50% 1 year 6 months to below 1 year 7 months Source: Bank websites as of 20 April 2026

Why should seniors choose bank FD for savings, investment? Once you reach 60 years and retire, your active earnings might start to moderate. This makes FDs a reliable source of investment in the long run given that they are useful and can cover sudden or immediate requirements such as medical expenses, daily living expenses and travel costs during later years of life.

Further, prominent public sector banks are widely trusted due to their government backing, complete security and predictability. For many senior citizens, due to advancing age, preservation of capital is even more important than earning returns, and senior citizen FDs serve this dual purpose efficiently.

Build an emergency or rainy-day fund: Tips A “rainy day” fund or emergency fund is crucial aspect when planning your fiscal goals alongside the asset allocations, investments and retirement fund. Simply put, it is money set aside for sudden and unexpected situations.

“Most people aim to keep 3 to 6 months of essential expenses set aside,” according to Clear Tax. It further noted that if you are a freelancer, have medical conditions or dependents, or are someone with unstable income flow, this fund should increase to cover 6-12 months of expenses.

For example, if your monthly spend is ₹25,000 for six months that works out to ₹1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from ₹500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability. However, the key is to consistent and habitual. It is advisable to take stock of your expenses every few months to keep a track of how much you are spending and if the fund total meets calculations.