Fixed Deposit interest for senior citizens: Comparing highest rate offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, more

Among the safest instruments in India for short-, medium- and long-term savings, bank deposits are preferred choice for conservative investors seeking government-backed and consistent returns.
Compared to simply parking your money in a savings account, a fixed deposit or FD allows you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rates than savings accounts.
FDs are great financial tools for saving toward specific goals and can be automated so that deductions from your bank account ensure a neat, fixed amount is set aside each month. At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.
For senior citizens in particular they are a safe and relatively liquid form to park money that can be accessed quickly in case of need.
Overall, most banks offer higher interest rates on mid- to long-term deposits than on shorter-term deposits. Generally, the rates also taper off for deposits that run longer than 3 years. However, for senior citizens (categorised as 60 years and over) the longer-term deposits have higher rate of return.
Additionally, almost all banks offer slightly higher interest rates to senior citizens (age 60+) for all tenors when compared to regular investors.
Notably, senior citizens can save on taxes by investing in tax-saver FDs. Here, investing in a 5-year FD with principal up to ₹1.5 lakhs and interest up to ₹50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under section 80TTB.
Here is a comparison on what's on offer from various private and public lenders:
|Bank
|Highest FD rate
|Tenor
|State Bank of India
|7.05%
|5-10 years
|HDFC Bank
|7.00%
|3 years 1 day to < 4 years 7 months
|Punjab National Bank
|7.10% (7.40%)
|1 year and 2 months (added .30% for super seniors)
|ICICI Bank
|7.10%
|3 years 1 day to 5 years, and 5 years tax saver
|Canara Bank
|7.10%
|1 year and 5 months
|Yes Bank
|7.75%
|3-5 years
|Axis Bank
|7.20%
|5-10 years
|Union Bank
|7.10%
|1 year and 2 months
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.30%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|Bank of Baroda
|7.00%
|5-10 years
|IndusInd Bank
|7.50%
|1 year 6 months to below 1 year 7 months
|Source: Bank websites as of 20 April 2026
Once you reach 60 years and retire, your active earnings might start to moderate. This makes FDs a reliable source of investment in the long run given that they are useful and can cover sudden or immediate requirements such as medical expenses, daily living expenses and travel costs during later years of life.
Further, prominent public sector banks are widely trusted due to their government backing, complete security and predictability. For many senior citizens, due to advancing age, preservation of capital is even more important than earning returns, and senior citizen FDs serve this dual purpose efficiently.
A “rainy day” fund or emergency fund is crucial aspect when planning your fiscal goals alongside the asset allocations, investments and retirement fund. Simply put, it is money set aside for sudden and unexpected situations.
“Most people aim to keep 3 to 6 months of essential expenses set aside,” according to Clear Tax. It further noted that if you are a freelancer, have medical conditions or dependents, or are someone with unstable income flow, this fund should increase to cover 6-12 months of expenses.
For example, if your monthly spend is ₹25,000 for six months that works out to ₹1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from ₹500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability. However, the key is to consistent and habitual. It is advisable to take stock of your expenses every few months to keep a track of how much you are spending and if the fund total meets calculations.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies or user-generated content from social media, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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