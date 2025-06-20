Fixed deposit interest rates: Which private bank gives the highest FD returns?

Check out the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by top private sector banks in the country, highlighting the best returns, ideal tenures, and safety considerations for cautious investors.

Shivam Shukla
Published20 Jun 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Private sector banks in the nation are offering attractive fixed deposit rates for safe, high return investments.
Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a lucrative option and a top choice for risk averse investors in the country. Several private sector banks are providing competitive interest rates helping individuals lock in safe, risk free fixed returns without market exposure.

What are private sector bank fixed deposits?

Private sector bank fixed deposits are simply savings plans where you park money with private banks for a fixed period and earn guaranteed interest. Such savings plans provide safe and stable returns. 

Highest FD interest rates by private banks 2025

Check out the leading private sector banks offering the best FD rates this year:

Bank name Highest FD rate (%)Tenure for highest rate
Yes Bank7.103 to <5 years
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.05400 days (TMB scheme)
IndusInd Bank7.001 year 1 month to 2 years
CSB Bank7.4013 months
Federal Bank6.85444 days
Karur Vysya Bank6.85444 days
City Union Bank6.75365 days
IDFC FIRST Bank6.752 years 1 day to 5 years
Karnataka Bank6.75555 days
South Indian Bank6.701 year 7 days

Note: Rates as updated on June 20, 2025

Are FDs in private sector banks risky?

It is important to acknowledge the fact that fixed deposits in private sector banks are considered generally safe. Especially in well established financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

Still, they may carry slightly higher risk than public sector banks due to lower government backing. In such a situation it is prudent to take well considered decision for financial planning

Should you opt for private sector bank FDs over traditional banks?

Going for a private sector bank fixed deposit can provide higher interest rates compared to traditional public sector banks. Still, aspirational investors should carefully understand the bank’s financial health and credit rating before considering investing. As there should always be a balance between returns and safety in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation. Interest rates are subject to periodic revision by banks. Investors are advised to assess their risk appetite, refer to the official websites of banks, conduct due diligence on the institution, and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

