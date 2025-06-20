Fixed deposit interest rates: Which private bank gives the highest FD returns?

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a lucrative option and a top choice for risk averse investors in the country. Several private sector banks are providing competitive interest rates helping individuals lock in safe, risk free fixed returns without market exposure.
Private sector bank fixed deposits are simply savings plans where you park money with private banks for a fixed period and earn guaranteed interest. Such savings plans provide safe and stable returns.
Check out the leading private sector banks offering the best FD rates this year:
|Bank name
|Highest FD rate (%)
|Tenure for highest rate
|Yes Bank
|7.10
|3 to <5 years
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.05
|400 days (TMB scheme)
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 1 month to 2 years
|CSB Bank
|7.40
|13 months
|Federal Bank
|6.85
|444 days
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6.85
|444 days
|City Union Bank
|6.75
|365 days
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|6.75
|2 years 1 day to 5 years
|Karnataka Bank
|6.75
|555 days
|South Indian Bank
|6.70
|1 year 7 days
Note: Rates as updated on June 20, 2025
It is important to acknowledge the fact that fixed deposits in private sector banks are considered generally safe. Especially in well established financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.
Still, they may carry slightly higher risk than public sector banks due to lower government backing. In such a situation it is prudent to take well considered decision for financial planning.
Going for a private sector bank fixed deposit can provide higher interest rates compared to traditional public sector banks. Still, aspirational investors should carefully understand the bank’s financial health and credit rating before considering investing. As there should always be a balance between returns and safety in the long run.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation. Interest rates are subject to periodic revision by banks. Investors are advised to assess their risk appetite, refer to the official websites of banks, conduct due diligence on the institution, and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
