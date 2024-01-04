Fixed deposit rate hiked! SBI's three-year FD rates vs post office term deposits. Where to invest your money?
SBI's three-year FD rates vs post office term deposit rates: Fixed deposits are considered one of the safest investment options. Several banks including, the State Bank of India ( SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Union Bank of India recently hiked fixed deposit rates. On 29 December, the Modi government raised the interest rates on the three-year post office term deposit (POTD) scheme by 10 basis points for the January-March quarter.