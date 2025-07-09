Fixed deposit rates July 2025: THESE banks are offering the highest interest rates

Fixed deposit interest rates in July 2025 continue to attract conservative investors looking for safe and assured returns. In the current uncertain interest rate environment, fixed deposits remain a preferred investment option.

Leading banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are popular choices due to their strong brand trust, wide branch network, and competitive FD interest rates.

Fixed deposit interest rates July 2025 The following table lists and discusses the highest fixed deposit rates available from both small finance banks and leading private and public banks:

Banking institution FD Rate (% per annum) Tenure Slice Small Finance Bank 8.50% 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.40% Above 30 months to 3 years Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25% 2 years to 3 years Jana Small Finance Bank 8.20% 5 years Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.75% 2 years ICICI Bank 6.60% 2 years 1 day to 10 years HDFC Bank 6.60% 18 months to less than 21 months State Bank of India 6.60% 444 days – Amrit Vrishti Scheme

Note: The interest rates mentioned above are illustrative in nature and subject to change. Please contact the respective bank for the latest and most accurate information before investing.

FD strategy: High yield or high trust? Small Finance banking institutions lead the interest rate charts, providing rates of up to 8.5% for mid term deposits. These rates are developed to attract retail deposits but they still come with slightly elevated risk than well capitalised traditional banking institutions.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank provide depositors with relatively softer rates but carry stronger reputations, wider branch coverage and better digital banking support, ideal for those focusing on security and peace of mind.

Risk and safety factor Do keep in mind that, all listed banks fall under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) protection of up to ₹5 lakhs per depositor.

Still, aspirational depositors are advised to assess a banking institution’s financial standing, reputation and spread their funds across institutions when focusing on seeking higher returns.