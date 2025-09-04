Fixed deposit rates September 2025: THESE banks are offering the highest interest rates

FD interest rates: State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.45 per cent interest on its term deposit of tenure between 2 to 3 years

MintGenie Team
Published4 Sep 2025, 10:01 AM IST
HDFC Bank offers highest interest of 6.60 percent for fixed deposit in the tenure of 18 to 21 months
HDFC Bank offers highest interest of 6.60 percent for fixed deposit in the tenure of 18 to 21 months

FD interest rates: If you are planning to lock your savings into fixed deposits, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks before proceeding.

Here, we list out the highest interest rates offered by different banks across tenures. The highest interest rate offered by most banks ranges between 6.45 percent to 6.7 percent per annum for regular investors. And senior citizens are entitled to earn 50 basis points higher than their younger counterparts.

Also Read | PSU banks pay more than private peers. That’s until you reach the top

HDFC Bank: This private lender offers 6.6 percent to regular citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a tenure between 18-21 months. These rates came into force on June 25, 2025.

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 6.6 percent to regular and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a term deposit of tenure of 2 years and above.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: It offers 6.6 percent interest to regular depositors and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a FD tenure of 391 days to 23 months.

Federal Bank: It offers 6.70 percent interest to regular citizens and 7.20 percent to senior citizens for an FD tenure of 999 days.

Bank Regular (%) Senior citizens (%)Tenure
HDFC Bank                                                  6.67.1018-21 months
ICICI Bank 6.6  7.102 years and above
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.6 7.10391 days to 23 months
Federal Bank6.77.20999 days
SBI 6.45 6.952-3 years
PNB 6.67.10390 days (Sept 1)
Union Bank of India6.6  7.103 years

(Source: Bank websites)

State lenders

State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.45 percent interest to regular citizens and 6.95 percent to senior citizens for an FD of tenure between 2 to 3 years, as the table above shows. 

PNB offers 6.6 percent interest to regular citizens and 7.10 percent interest to senior citizens for an FD of 390 days, with affect from 1 September 2025.

Union Bank of India offers 6.6 percent to regular citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for an FD of 3 years, with effect from 20 August 2025.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MintgenieMoneyFD Interest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFixed deposit rates September 2025: THESE banks are offering the highest interest rates
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.