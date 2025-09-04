Fixed deposit rates September 2025: THESE banks are offering the highest interest rates

FD interest rates: If you are planning to lock your savings into fixed deposits, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks before proceeding.

Here, we list out the highest interest rates offered by different banks across tenures. The highest interest rate offered by most banks ranges between 6.45 percent to 6.7 percent per annum for regular investors. And senior citizens are entitled to earn 50 basis points higher than their younger counterparts.

HDFC Bank: This private lender offers 6.6 percent to regular citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a tenure between 18-21 months. These rates came into force on June 25, 2025.

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 6.6 percent to regular and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a term deposit of tenure of 2 years and above.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: It offers 6.6 percent interest to regular depositors and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for a FD tenure of 391 days to 23 months.

Federal Bank: It offers 6.70 percent interest to regular citizens and 7.20 percent to senior citizens for an FD tenure of 999 days.

Bank Regular (%) Senior citizens (%) Tenure HDFC Bank 6.6 7.10 18-21 months ICICI Bank 6.6 7.10 2 years and above Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.6 7.10 391 days to 23 months Federal Bank 6.7 7.20 999 days SBI 6.45 6.95 2-3 years PNB 6.6 7.10 390 days (Sept 1) Union Bank of India 6.6 7.10 3 years

(Source: Bank websites)

State lenders State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.45 percent interest to regular citizens and 6.95 percent to senior citizens for an FD of tenure between 2 to 3 years, as the table above shows.

PNB offers 6.6 percent interest to regular citizens and 7.10 percent interest to senior citizens for an FD of 390 days, with affect from 1 September 2025.

Union Bank of India offers 6.6 percent to regular citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens for an FD of 3 years, with effect from 20 August 2025.