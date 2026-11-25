Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular investment option for savers seeking predictable returns without exposure to market fluctuations. However, the interest rate investors earn can vary considerably depending on the bank and the deposit tenure.

Small finance banks are offering some of the highest FD interest rates to regular depositors, with Suryoday Small Finance Bank leading the five-year deposit category at 8.25% per annum. Jana Small Finance Bank follows with 7.77%.

Among large private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.60% on five-year deposits, while State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.05%.

Here is a comparison of the highest five-year FD rates offered to regular depositors across small finance, private and public sector banks, according to Paisabazaar data as of 25 November 2026.

Small finance banks offer the highest five-year FD rates Small finance banks dominate the higher end of the five-year FD rate chart. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rate of 8.25% per annum, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank at 7.77%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.20%, while Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 7%. AU Small Finance Bank offers 6.75% on five-year deposits.

Small finance bank Five-year FD rate Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.20% Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.00% AU Small Finance Bank 6.75% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Rates are per annum.

DCB Bank leads private lenders, while HDFC and ICICI offer lower returns Among private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest five-year FD interest rate of 7.50%.

SBM Bank India follows at 7%, while YES Bank and Jammu & Kashmir Bank offer 6.75% each. RBL Bank offers 6.70%.

For depositors considering larger private lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.60% on five-year deposits. Axis Bank also offers 6.60%, while Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.25%.

Private sector bank Five-year FD rate DCB Bank 7.50% SBM Bank India 7.00% YES Bank 6.75% Jammu & Kashmir Bank 6.75% RBL Bank 6.70% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Rates are per annum.

Central Bank of India offers the highest five-year FD rate among PSU banks Public sector banks generally offer lower five-year FD rates than small finance banks and select private lenders.

Central Bank of India offers the highest rate among public sector banks at 6.50%. Punjab National Bank (PNB) follows at 6.35%, while Bank of Baroda offers 6.30%.

Canara Bank offers 6.25%, while SBI offers 6.05% on five-year deposits.

Public sector bank Five-year FD rate Central Bank of India 6.50% Punjab National Bank 6.35% Bank of Baroda 6.30% Canara Bank 6.25% State Bank of India 6.05% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Rates are per annum.

Should you choose a bank offering the highest FD rate? A higher FD interest rate can improve the returns on your savings, but investors should not select a bank solely on the basis of its advertised rate. The applicable interest rate depends on the deposit tenure, and the highest rate may be available only for a specific period.

Depositors should also consider the safety of their deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures bank deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and accrued interest. Deposits held across different branches of the same bank are aggregated to calculate this limit.

This means investors depositing more than ₹5 lakh in a bank should understand that the excess amount is not covered by DICGC insurance, subject to applicable conditions.

They should also check premature withdrawal rules, penalties and the tax treatment of FD interest before investing. Interest earned on bank FDs is taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab.