Fixed deposit vs debt mutual funds: Which one is better in rising interest rate

According to tax and investment experts, debt funds should be preferred ahead of fixed deposits if the time horizon is long or say 3 years or more because debt funds for three years or more is more tax efficient. In current market scenario when interest rates are very high and it is almost at apex, one should go for short term FDs as FD interest rates can come down any time once the central bank changes its hawkish stance on interest rate hike. In fact, debt fund for long term has also become attractive as it give 20 per cent indexation benefit. So, those falling in higher income tax slab can go for debt funds for long term. However, one should note that bank FD is 100 per cent risk-free whereas debt mutual funds attract some risk, though the level of risk is very low.