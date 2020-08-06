Fixed deposits are safe but interest rates are at a low

Fixed deposits (FDs) are the obvious choice for most Indians looking to invest. Their appeal lies in the fact that they are safe from market volatility and can yield decent returns over time. While this can work well for investors like senior citizens, who are looking for guaranteed income, many other categories of investors also opt for FDs by default. More than anything else, it is the element of safety that draws investors, since most don’t want to subject their hard-earned money to even marginal risk in favour of earning better returns.

View Full Image Source: Bankbazzaar.com

However, over-exposure to FDs can do more harm than good. In order to decide how much of your savings you can safely stash away in FDs, you need to assess your asset allocation and financial goals. For instance, using FDs to save for your child’s higher education, for which you will need to pay in 15 years may not be effective as the post-tax interest rate of an FD may not give you an inflation-adjusted return. But if you are planning for a short term goal, say taking a foreign vacation in a few years, an FD can be a good way to put aside a lump sum for it now. But keep in mind that if you exit an FD prematurely, around 1% of your return gets deducted.

FD rates have been dropping steadily, so investing in equity is always more advisable for building wealth, but there are some circumstances in which an FD might be the instrument of choice for you. If you do want to park part of your savings in an FD, you should carefully compare the interest rates on offer before choosing one. DCB Bank offers the most lucrative rates for long-term FDs of five years and above at 6.95%. Here is a list of banks that offer the highest FD rates for deposits up to ₹1 crore over various tenures.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated