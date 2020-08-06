Fixed deposits are safe but interest rates are at a low

However, over-exposure to FDs can do more harm than good. In order to decide how much of your savings you can safely stash away in FDs, you need to assess your asset allocation and financial goals. For instance, using FDs to save for your child’s higher education, for which you will need to pay in 15 years may not be effective as the post-tax interest rate of an FD may not give you an inflation-adjusted return. But if you are planning for a short term goal, say taking a foreign vacation in a few years, an FD can be a good way to put aside a lump sum for it now. But keep in mind that if you exit an FD prematurely, around 1% of your return gets deducted.