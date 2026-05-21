Fixed Deposits: Can you save tax on FD interest? Key rules every depositor should know

Interest earned on fixed deposits is treated as ‘Income from Other Sources’ under income tax rules. It gets added to your total annual income and taxed according to the income tax slab applicable to you.

Livemint
Published21 May 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Banks calculate the combined interest earned across all your deposits within that bank.
Banks calculate the combined interest earned across all your deposits within that bank.

A fixed deposit (FD) may look simple: you put money in the bank, earn guaranteed interest, and collect the maturity amount later. But many investors are caught off guard when the actual amount credited to their account turns out to be lower than expected due to tax deductions.

Suppose you invest 10 lakh in a bank FD offering 7.5% annual interest. At the end of one year, you expect to earn 75,000 as interest. But instead of the full amount, only 67,500 reaches your account. The missing 7,500 has been deducted by the bank as TDS or Tax Deducted at Source. This 10% deduction is not necessarily the final tax on your FD income.

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FD interest is taxed at your slab rate

Interest earned on fixed deposits is treated as “Income from Other Sources” under income tax rules. It gets added to your total annual income and taxed according to the income tax slab applicable to you.

For example, if your annual salary income is 12 lakh and you earn another 75,000 from FDs, your taxable income becomes 12.75 lakh. The FD interest does not enjoy any special flat tax rate. It is taxed exactly like your salary income.

Under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26, the slabs are:

  • Up to 4 lakh: Nil
  • 4 lakh to 8 lakh: 5%
  • 8 lakh to 12 lakh: 10%
  • 12 lakh to 16 lakh: 15%
  • 16 lakh to 20 lakh: 20%
  • 20 lakh to 24 lakh: 25%
  • Above 24 lakh: 30%

Under the old tax regime:

  • Up to 2.5 lakh: Nil
  • 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh: 5%
  • 5 lakh to 10 lakh: 20%
  • Above 10 lakh: 30%

This means if you fall in the 30% tax bracket, the interest earned from your FD will also effectively be taxed at 30% plus cess. In the earlier example, while the bank deducted only 7,500 as TDS, your final tax liability on 75,000 could exceed 22,000. The balance tax must be paid while filing your income tax return.

This is also why many taxpayers receive notices for outstanding tax dues despite TDS already being deducted. TDS is only an advance tax collection mechanism, not the final tax.

FD interest is taxed every year

Another important rule many depositors overlook is that FD interest is taxable on an accrual basis.

This means you are liable to pay tax on the interest earned every financial year, even if the FD matures after several years and the interest has not yet been paid out.

So, if you have a 5-year cumulative FD, the bank calculates accrued interest each year and reports it for taxation purposes annually.

TDS rules every FD investor should know

Banks deduct TDS on FD interest once it crosses certain limits in a financial year.

  • For regular depositors, TDS applies when total FD interest from a bank exceeds 40,000 in a financial year.
  • For senior citizens aged 60 years and above, the threshold is 50,000.

If the total interest remains below these limits, the bank will not deduct any TDS.

PAN linkage matters

The standard TDS rate on FD interest is 10% if your PAN is linked with the bank account.

However, if PAN is not submitted or not linked properly, banks can deduct TDS at 20%, which can significantly reduce the payout.

The threshold applies bank-wise

A common misunderstanding is that the 40,000 threshold applies separately to each FD.

In reality, banks calculate the combined interest earned across all your deposits within that bank.

For instance, if you have three separate FDs in the same bank earning 15,000 interest each, the total interest becomes 45,000. Since it exceeds the 40,000 limit, TDS will be deducted even though no single FD crossed the threshold individually.

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Taxation of post office fixed deposits

Post office term deposits are also taxable in a similar manner.

Interest earned on 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year post office deposits is fully taxable according to your slab rate. However, the 5-year post office time deposit additionally qualifies for deduction under Section 80C, subject to the overall limit of 1.5 lakh.

The same TDS thresholds of 40,000 for regular individuals and 50,000 for senior citizens apply.

How Form 15G and Form 15H help avoid TDS

For eligible taxpayers, there is a legal way to prevent banks from deducting TDS on FD interest altogether.

By submitting Form 15G or Form 15H to the bank, depositors can declare that their total taxable income is below the exemption limit and request the bank not to deduct TDS.

  • Form 15G is meant for individuals below 60 years whose total taxable income is below the basic exemption limit.
  • Form 15H is for senior citizens whose final tax liability for the year is nil.

Once these forms are submitted and accepted, banks stop deducting TDS from FD interest payments.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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