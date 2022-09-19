Fixed Deposits: Check these 3 to 5-year FDs to get interest rates up to 7.5%1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- FDs are considered among the safest of investment instruments as the rates are not affected by market fluctuations
NEW DELHI: A bank fixed deposit, or FD, is a financial instrument which helps you grow your investments at a fixed tenor or fixed interest rate. It is considered among the of safest investment instruments as the rates are not affected by market fluctuations, and you get a guaranteed return depending on the tenure you select. FDs are also one of the most preferred investment tools for senior citizens. They often get higher interest rates from banks.