Don’t miss your opportunity to lock-in high fixed deposit rates
Banks are expected to cut fixed deposit rates further after the Reserve Bank of India's 50-basis-point rate cut.
MUMBAI : If you are planning to deposit your money into a bank fixed deposit (FD) don’t delay any further. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting the repo rate, banks are likely to cut fixed deposit (FD) rates further to protect their margins. But still there is a small window of opportunity to lock in prevailing FD interest rates, before they are re-adjusted.